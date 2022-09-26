Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $1,305.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,305.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FQVTF shares. Societe Generale raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FQVTF opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $37.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.