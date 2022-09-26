Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

