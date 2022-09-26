Field & Main Bank Acquires Shares of 900 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

