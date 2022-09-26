Field & Main Bank Buys New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,187,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Universal Display by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Display Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

OLED opened at $97.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $193.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

