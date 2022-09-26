Field & Main Bank Buys New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,187,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Universal Display by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Universal Display
In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Universal Display Stock Down 1.4 %
OLED opened at $97.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $193.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Display (OLED)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.