Field & Main Bank Invests $28,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $20,667,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

