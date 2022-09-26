Field & Main Bank Invests $45,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $321.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.53 and a 52 week high of $753.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

