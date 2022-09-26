Field & Main Bank Purchases 76 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.