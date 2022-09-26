Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $224.39 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $224.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.66 or 0.00029624 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 291,459,932 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

