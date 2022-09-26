Financial Contrast: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.11 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A Kubient $2.74 million 6.31 -$10.29 million ($1.14) -1.05

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -10.70% -49.71% -13.75% Kubient -510.73% -55.63% -48.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kyndryl and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.40%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Kubient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kubient

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

