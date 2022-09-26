Financial Survey: AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AeroClean Technologies and Wuhan General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.32%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.3% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Wuhan General Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 64.12 -$7.92 million N/A N/A Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wuhan General Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Wuhan General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -1,587.75% -59.18% -43.05% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

