Findora Hits 1-Day Volume of $157,626.00 (FRA)

Findora (FRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Findora has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $157,626.00 worth of Findora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Findora has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Findora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Findora

Findora’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,655,756,763 coins. Findora’s official Twitter account is @findoraofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Findora is https://reddit.com/r/findora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Findora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Findora is building a global decentralized financial network for the creation and use of confidential assets and smart contracts. The Findora blockchain achieves privacy-preserving transparency and uses ZK-Rollup technology. Its flexible technology can also be used to replace enterprises’ current infrastructure or be deployed in the cloud as sub-networks (side-ledgers) – all interoperable with the public Findora blockchain.Findora enables assets of any nature on its network – fiats, cryptocurrencies, equity, debt and derivatives. Its mission is to address the challenges that exist when supporting a wide spectrum of assets and diverse financial use cases, while providing confidentiality and retaining the transparency.FRA is the native token of the Findora platform and is required for access to its core features and functionalities, including staking, governance, payment for transactions, privacy-enhancing features, and access to advanced financial application building tools and other services.FRA’s Genesis Total Supply is set at 21 billion FRAs.There will be up to 835.8 million FRA tokens (3.98% of the Genesius Total Supply) in circulation at Genesis.”

