FIO Protocol (FIO) One Day Volume Tops $3.16 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.86 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014125 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007666 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011290 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012790 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000244 BTC.
About FIO Protocol
FIO Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 814,571,324 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.
FIO Protocol Coin Trading
