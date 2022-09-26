Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Firo (FIRO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Firo has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00014881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,881.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00149449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00748144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00604329 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 11,540,456 coins. The official website for Firo is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

