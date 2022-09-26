Firo Price Hits $2.89 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014271 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $33.31 million and $6.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00273756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00749267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00591172 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 11,543,619 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

