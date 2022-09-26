Firo Price Hits $2.89 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014271 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $33.31 million and $6.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021749 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00273756 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144246 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00749267 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00591172 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00590582 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000896 BTC.
About Firo
Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 11,543,619 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org.
Firo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.