First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $167,034,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $371.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.06.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

