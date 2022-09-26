First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of FN opened at C$36.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$46.48.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.30 million. Research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

