First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. 21,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.