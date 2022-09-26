First United Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.