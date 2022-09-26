First United Bank & Trust Has $275,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PHO opened at $46.86 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

