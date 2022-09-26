Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSR. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Price Performance

FSR opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09. Fisker has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

