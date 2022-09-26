Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $15.57 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

