Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) & BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Flora Growth has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeiGene has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flora Growth and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flora Growth N/A N/A N/A BeiGene -187.65% -38.58% -27.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

6.6% of Flora Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of BeiGene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flora Growth and BeiGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flora Growth $8.98 million 6.02 -$21.25 million N/A N/A BeiGene $1.18 billion 12.15 -$1.41 billion ($20.42) -6.75

Flora Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeiGene.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flora Growth and BeiGene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flora Growth 0 1 2 0 2.67 BeiGene 0 1 5 0 2.83

Flora Growth presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 610.23%. BeiGene has a consensus target price of $299.25, indicating a potential upside of 115.85%. Given Flora Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than BeiGene.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; lifestyle wellness products, including edibles, bath and body, pets, sports recovery, etc.; provides cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for vape and dry herb categories; and offers juices, exotic fruits coated with chocolate, and chocolate bars, as well as dried fruits, beans, and pulp from Amazonian fruits in supermarkets, discount retailers, coffee shops, restaurants, and airports. In addition, it engages in the manufacturing, promotion, and distribution of beverage products; manufacture and sale of product formulations for pain relief; and development of pharmaceutical cannabinoid formula for the prevention of Sars-Cov-2. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, Mind Naturals, Mambe, Stardog, Tonino Lamborghini, and Kalaya brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company's clinical stage drug candidates comprise Zanubrutinib, a BTK inhibitor to treat lymphomas; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Lifirafenib and BGB-3245 to treat melanoma, NSCLC, and endometrial cancer; and Sitravatinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor to treat NSCLC, melanoma, and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage drug candidates also include BGB-A333, a PD-L1 inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; Ociperlimab, a TIGIT inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; BGB-11417, a small molecule Bcl-2 inhibitor to treat mature B-cell malignancies; BGB-A445, an OX40 agonist antibody to treat solid tumors; Zanidatamab, a bispecific HER2 inhibitor to treat breast and gastric cancer; BGB-A425, a T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin-domain containing-3 inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; and BGB-15025, a small molecule inhibitor of HPK1. The company has strategic collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, and Bristol Myers Squibb company. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

