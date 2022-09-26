FolgoryUSD (USDF) Price Hits $1.03

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. FolgoryUSD has a total market cap of $46.19 million and $443,163.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FolgoryUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,099.66 or 1.09881268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00055637 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063200 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FolgoryUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolgoryUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.