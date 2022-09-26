Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,983,251.26 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.2 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after acquiring an additional 235,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FL. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

