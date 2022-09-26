ForTube Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ForTube Profile

ForTube’s launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 976,789,286 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally.”

