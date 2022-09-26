Franklin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Franklin has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Franklin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Franklin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Franklin Profile

Franklin’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

