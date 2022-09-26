Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Critical Contrast

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fresnillo and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 5 2 0 2.13 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.10 $421.21 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.47) -4.34

This table compares Fresnillo and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -26.69% -24.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Fresnillo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

