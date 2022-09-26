Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Friendz has a total market cap of $187,419.33 and approximately $42,419.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00146907 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz’s launch date was July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

