Frontier Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Frontier has a total market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

