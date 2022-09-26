FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $300,720.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,893,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,058,218.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of FTCI opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.33. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FTC Solar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

