Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 4.68. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Articles

