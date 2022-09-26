Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,791,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,337,000 after purchasing an additional 171,651 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
IVV stock opened at $371.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.06.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
