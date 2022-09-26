Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,791,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,337,000 after purchasing an additional 171,651 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $371.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.