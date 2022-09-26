GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $371,584.00

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $371,584.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00007529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was first traded on May 14th, 2021. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. Facebook | Instagram | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

