Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

