Gala Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Gala has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $134.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,593,331,101 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

