GAMB Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $6,285.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

