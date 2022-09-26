Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,640.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

