Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

NYSE IT opened at $276.06 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

