Gather Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,354.00 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gather has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gather Profile

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

