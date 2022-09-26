GazeTV (GAZE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72,137.00

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. GazeTV has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GazeTV’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

