Geeq One Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

