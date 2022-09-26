Gems (GEM) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Gems (GEM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Gems has a market cap of $142,481.61 and $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gems has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,106.15 or 1.09877289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064947 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

