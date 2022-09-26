General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

