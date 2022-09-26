GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.0080

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. GeoDB has a market cap of $295,044.29 and approximately $2,879.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,030.60 or 1.09839023 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006570 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00058444 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064498 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
About GeoDB
GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.
Buying and Selling GeoDB
