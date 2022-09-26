GET Protocol (GET) Market Cap Reaches $17.77 Million

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $17.77 million and $28,865.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00008123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,115.79 or 1.09912594 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058350 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064943 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “

