Ghost (GHOST) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,061.82 or 1.09708981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00058287 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00064633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,580,771 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

