Giftedhands Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GHD)

Giftedhands (GHD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Giftedhands has a market cap of $78,200.00 and approximately $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giftedhands has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Giftedhands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giftedhands alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Giftedhands

Giftedhands launched on July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giftedhands is www.giftedhands.io. The official message board for Giftedhands is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD.

Giftedhands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giftedhands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giftedhands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giftedhands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giftedhands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giftedhands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.