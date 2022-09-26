Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.