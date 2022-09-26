Glitch (GLCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,128.00

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Glitch has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $8,128.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Glitch’s official website is glitch.finance. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

