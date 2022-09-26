Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 690,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 20,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 5.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

